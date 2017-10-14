Landry-Walker storms back above .500 with emphatic win

Class 5A's defending champions had a tough start to the season but put together their most impressive victory of a 4-game win streak Friday when they blanked John Ehret, 30-0.

Corione Harris continues to leading the Charging Buccaneers' offense, running for a score on the night while his fellow defensive backs gave the Patriots headaches all night, including a pick-six effort by Tywan Francis that garnered FOX 8's Play of Week 7 honor.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

