Curtis beats St. Aug 31-22, stays undefeated in Catholic League

The Patriots remain undefeated in the Catholic League. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for three touchdowns, in a 31-22 Patriots victory over St. Augustine. Guggenheim led his team with 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the final score on a 2-yard touchdown.

Curtis recovered two muffed punts, one eventually led to a touchdown. Special teams mistakes hurt the Purple Knights overall performance, with 396 yards of total offense, 264 rushing yards, and 132 passing.

John Curtis improves to 6-1 on the season, and 3-0 in the Catholic League.

