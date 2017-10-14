Curtis beats St. Aug 31-22, stays undefeated in Catholic League

Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.more>>
Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.more>>
Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.more>>
Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.more>>
The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss.more>>
The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss.more>>