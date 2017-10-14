Curtis beats St. Aug 31-22, stays undefeated in Catholic League - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Curtis beats St. Aug 31-22, stays undefeated in Catholic League

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
The Patriots remain undefeated in the Catholic League. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for three touchdowns, in a 31-22 Patriots victory over St. Augustine. Guggenheim led his team with 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the final score on a 2-yard touchdown.

Curtis recovered two muffed punts, one eventually led to a touchdown.  Special teams mistakes hurt the Purple Knights overall performance, with 396 yards of total offense, 264 rushing yards, and 132 passing.

John Curtis improves to 6-1 on the season, and 3-0 in the Catholic League.

  Keuchel strikes out 10, Astros beat Yanks 2-1 in ALCS opener

    Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.

    Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.

  Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

    Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.

    Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.

  Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

    Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign. Robison garnered an unprecedented 63,254 of the over 135,000 votes received in FOX 8's poll. VC's next challenge will come from Assumption.
