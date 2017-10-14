Destrehan and East St. John continue pursuit of Hahnville in District 7-5A

The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss.

DHS and ESJ won their respective games by one score while Hahnville won handily. The Tigers will have a chance to distance themselves from East St. John in the race next week when the teams meet.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.