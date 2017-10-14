Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.

Robison garnered an unprecedented 63,254 of the over 135,000 votes received in FOX 8's poll. VC's next challenge will come from Assumption.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

