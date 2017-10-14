Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: HTV Source: HTV
(WVUE) -

Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.

Robison garnered an unprecedented 63,254 of the over 135,000 votes received in FOX 8's poll. VC's next challenge will come from Assumption.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Keuchel strikes out 10, Astros beat Yanks 2-1 in ALCS opener

    Keuchel strikes out 10, Astros beat Yanks 2-1 in ALCS opener

    Friday, October 13 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-10-14 03:56:31 GMT
    Saturday, October 14 2017 1:29 AM EDT2017-10-14 05:29:11 GMT

    Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.

    more>>

    Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.

    more>>

  • Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

    Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

    Source: HTVSource: HTV

    Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.

    more>>

    Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign.

    more>>

  • Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

    Vandebilt Catholic rolls through Central Catholic

    Source: HTVSource: HTV
    Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign. Robison garnered an unprecedented 63,254 of the over 135,000 votes received in FOX 8's poll. VC's next challenge will come from Assumption. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    Fresh off a FOX 8 Player of the Week award, Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison led his Terriers to a 45-16 win over Central Catholic to improve to 6-1 on the campaign. Robison garnered an unprecedented 63,254 of the over 135,000 votes received in FOX 8's poll. VC's next challenge will come from Assumption. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly