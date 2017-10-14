New Orleans will have first female mayor, other hot races headed for second round

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

For the first time in its 300 year history, New Orleans will have a female mayor.

Out of 18 people on the ballot, the mayor's race comes down to a runoff between City Council Member LaToya Cantrell and former Municpal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet.

Both candidates are Democrats.

Helena Moreno won the New Orleans City Council At-large Division 1 seat. Jason Williams defeated his opponents to keep his New Orleans City Council at-large seat.

Voters who need to find where their polling place is located can find out by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

