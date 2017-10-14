Voters head to the polls to decide new mayor, city council members and coroner

Today residents will head to the polls to decide who will be the next mayor of New Orleans.

Candidates for New Orleans Mayor include Desiree Charbonnet, Latoya Cantrell, Michael Bagneris, Troy Henry, Thomas J. Albert Jr., Charles Anderson, Edward “Ed” Bruski, “Manny Chevrolet” Bruno, Byron Stephan Cole, Edward Collins Sr., Brandon Dorrington, Matthew Hill, Derrick O’Brien Martin, Frank Scurlock, Johnese Smith, Patrick Van Hoorebeek, Tommie Vassel and Hashim Walters.

Residents in Orleans Parish will also vote for their district council members, Councilman at Large, Court of Appeals Judge, Civil District Court Judge and Orleans Parish Coroner.

Statewide, voters will decide who will be the next Louisiana State Treasurer.

For a complete list of what you will see on today’s ballot, click here.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

Voters who need to find where their polling place is located can find out by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

