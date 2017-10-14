Coast Guard responds to oil spill 40 miles south of Venice

The Coast Guard along with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are responding to an offshore oil spill approximately 40 miles south of Venice, Louisiana.

According to the Coast Guard Sector of New Orleans, the National Response Center reported a discharge coming from a damaged pipeline associated with a subsea well at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the pipeline, which is operated by LLOG Exploration has been secured. The company reported that the amount of oil that was released from the damaged pipeline is estimated to be between 333,900 and 392,700 gallons.

It is not believed that any oil that hits the surface will impact the shoreline.

