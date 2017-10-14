Nicondra: Another front on the way

We got a bit of a break in humidity levels for the weekend, but it's still hot with highs once again flirting with the 90s and threatening records. Drier dewpoints will allow overnight lows to be a bit more bearable in the upper 60s north of the Lake, while low 70s remain for the south shore. Even though it's a bit warm, it's very pleasant with plenty of sunshine.

The mostly sunny and warm weekend will continue into Sunday. We will include a few more showers in the forecast as a stronger cold front looks to move through late Sunday into Monday. A bit more moisture and the uplift associated with the front will provide for the better rain chances. Once the front pushes through drier and cooler air will settle in that will have highs in the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ophelia is the 10th consecutive hurricane this season. It is in the far Eastern Atlantic and is not a threat. An area of low-pressure east of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance for development as it moves west-northwestward in the coming days.

