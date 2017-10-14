Nicondra: Another front on the way

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.more>>
We got a bit of a break in humidity levels for the weekend, but it's still hot with highs once again flirting with the 90s and threatening records.more>>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.more>>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.more>>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.more>>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.more>>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.more>>
