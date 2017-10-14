Coach O on beating Auburn: 'It was everything you would dream about'

Auburn has yet to win in Tiger Stadium this century, and that streak will continue until at least 2019. LSU (5-2) came back from a 20-0 deficit, to shock No. 10 Auburn, 27-23. The last time Auburn won in Baton Rouge was 1999. Wide receiver DJ Chark racked up 235 all-purpose yards, including a 75-yard punt return that ignited the faithful at Tiger Stadium. Two weeks ago, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron was on the hot seat after a Troy loss. Today, he's in the middle of an SEC West title ra...more>>
In the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, LSU came out on top after a big comeback.more>>
For the first time since 2011, Newman beat Riverside, and this one kept the Greenies undefeated in 2017. Newman (7-0) beat their district rivals 31-30, in an overtime thriller. In overtime Martin Butcher threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sam Moses to make it 31-24. The Rebels answered with a 10-yard touchdown run by Louis Cheneau. Riverside kicker Colt Wilson missed the extra point, giving the Greenies a one-point win. Newman quarterback threw three touchdown passes, finishing ...more>>
John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for three touchdowns, in a 31-22 Patriots victory over St. Augustine. Guggenheim led his team with 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the final score on a 2-yard touchdown. Curtis recovered two muffed punts, one eventually led to a touchdown. Special teams mistakes hurt the Purple Knights overall performance, with 396 yards of total offense. 264 rushing yards, and 132 passing. John Curtis improves to 6-1...more>>
