Coach O on beating Auburn: 'It was everything you would dream about'

Auburn has yet to win in Tiger Stadium this century, and that streak will continue until at least 2019. LSU (5-2) came back from a 20-0 deficit, to shock No. 10 Auburn, 27-23. The last time Auburn won in Baton Rouge was 1999.

Wide receiver DJ Chark racked up 235 all-purpose yards, including a 75-yard punt return that ignited the faithful at Tiger Stadium.

Two weeks ago, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron was on the hot seat after a Troy loss. Today, he's in the middle of an SEC West title race.

"I thought the crowd was electric. It was everything you would dream about in an LSU football game. Just very proud of our football team, and our players, give them all the credit they deserved it," said Orgeron.

LSU is at Ole Miss next weekend.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.