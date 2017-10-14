Coach O: 'Losing to Troy was a gut check'

After going down to Auburn by 20 points in the first half, LSU coaches and players say they didn't lose one ounce of faith in each other.Coach Orgeron says this team has grown up a lot since their last game here when they lost to Troy.

"Gut check. I realized I had to coach better. Our staff had to coach better. Our players have to practice better. We have to have some leadership on our football team. We were going to be resilient, we weren't going to give up, block out the noise. We were going to fix the things that were fixable, and we will continue to do that. I know there will be some things on film we won't be pleased with, but we will continue to fix things. We want to continue to get better as the season goes, that is one of our goals.Become a better football team each week, and since that game we have been," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron says they'll certainly celebrate this win against Auburn, but it's quickly non to Ole Miss next weekend. Where he used to be the head coach of the Rebels. Asked what it will mean to him to go back to Oxford, he says absolutely nothing, its just another game.

