Coach O: 'Losing to Troy was a gut check'

In the Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, LSU came out on top after a big comeback.more>>
Auburn has yet to win in Tiger Stadium this century, and that streak will continue until at least 2019. LSU (5-2) came back from a 20-0 deficit, to shock No. 10 Auburn, 27-23. The last time Auburn won in Baton Rouge was 1999. Wide receiver DJ Chark racked up 235 all-purpose yards, including a 75-yard punt return that ignited the faithful at Tiger Stadium. Two weeks ago, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron was on the hot seat after a Troy loss. Today, he's in the middle of an SEC West title ra...more>>
