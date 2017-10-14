FBI: 12-year-old girl reported missing from French Quarter found unharmed

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News Morning Edition LIVE weekdays 4:30 - 9:00 a.m.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News Morning Edition LIVE weekdays 4:30 - 9:00 a.m.more>>
Losing a 35-point lead to Detroit would have been absolutely devastating to the Saints. It also would’ve fallen right in line with the recent history of THIS game.more>>
Losing a 35-point lead to Detroit would have been absolutely devastating to the Saints. It also would’ve fallen right in line with the recent history of THIS game.more>>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.more>>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.more>>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.more>>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.more>>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.more>>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.more>>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.more>>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.more>>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.more>>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.more>>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.more>>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.more>>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.more>>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.more>>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.more>>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.more>>
The dog, who was suffering from dozens of stab wounds, had two successful surgeries before he ultimately succumbed to the wounds.more>>
The dog, who was suffering from dozens of stab wounds, had two successful surgeries before he ultimately succumbed to the wounds.more>>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.more>>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.more>>