FBI: 12-year-old girl reported missing from French Quarter found unharmed

The New Orleans office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation says that a 12-year-old girl that was reported missing Thursday night has been found unharmed.

Officials say Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci was found safe Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. in a New Orleans neighborhood.

Moreci was scheduled to meet her father in the 900 block St. Philip Street in the French Quarter after school on Thursday when she was reported missing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.