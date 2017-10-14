FBI: We need help finding 12-year-old girl missing from French Quarter

The New Orleans office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a missing child case.

Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci, 12, was reported missing from the French Quarter on Thursday around midnight.

Moreci is about 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing her Einstein Middle School uniform of a white shirt, blue sweatshirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

Moreci was scheduled to meet her father in the 900 block St. Philip Street in the French Quarter after school on Thursday.

She was last observed on surveillance video at approximately 1830-1845 hours in the areas of the 900 block of St. Philip Street, the 1000 block of Dauphine Street, the 800-900 blocks of Burgundy Street, then its intersection with Dumaine Street. While she was last seen in the French Quarter, Priscilla Moreci lives in the 4900 block of St. Charles Street.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Priscilla Moreci should immediately contact the FBI at 504-816-3000, the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6080 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.

