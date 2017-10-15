NOPD: Masked man robs Papa John's Pizza restaurant

A Papa John's Pizza restaurant was robbed Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say around 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Downman Road. A black male wearing a mask entered the store armed with a silver handgun with a laser beam.

He demanded money from the cash register and the safe. The employee complied and the subject fled.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

