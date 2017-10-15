The Extra Point: Sit or Start Week 6

As the injuries, bye weeks, and overall bad offenses start to play more of a factor, it’s becoming that much tougher to know who to have in your lineup for success. But have no fear. There are some more obvious, though gutsy, moves you can make this week to win.

Start: RB Mark Ingram, Saints

Adrian Peterson is gone, and the Saints no longer have to worry about giving him those few carries and taking the ball away from their proven workhorse. Though Ingram will still be sharing time with Alvin Kamara, if the Saints are playing with a lead or within striking distance, he’ll get more work, and should be productive against the Lions.

Start: RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

This should be a no-brainer after his last two games where he found the endzone. It should only get better from here. He’s not just a pass catching running back out of the backfield. He’s also lined up in several different spots in the slot and out wide. Making him most valuable is the fact that defenses also have to account for Kamara running between the tackles. He’s one of the most versatile backs, not just for the Saints, but across the league right now.

Start: RB Adrian Peterson, Cardinals

This completes the trifecta. I never gave Peterson the “start” grade while wearing black and gold because it was never really a good fit. But Arizona needs a runner between the tackles in the worst way. They rank last in the league in rushing, and Peterson should get the ball in volume to bring balance to their pass heavy offense.

Start: QB Carson Palmer, Cardinals

If you have a quarterback matchup that you don’t like, there’s nothing wrong with starting Palmer. His touchdown numbers aren’t the best, but in four out of five games this year, he’s been north of 300 yards through the air. The fact that they’re usually playing from behind helps, and he’s due a big game.

Sit: RB Jay Ajayi, Dolphins

It’s a tough call to make, but I think it’s the smart one. Ajayi has only eclipsed eight points once this season, and today is another tough matchup against the Falcons. On top of that, and despite his heavy workload, he doesn’t appear to be healthy. He’s frequently missed Wednesday and Thursday practices this season for rest. Without a passing game to balance out the Dolphins, teams are keying in on Ajayi, and it’s made for some ugly fantasy outings.

