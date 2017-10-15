Armstead and Snead active for Lions game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Armstead and Snead active for Lions game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Willike Snead is active for the Saints matchup with the Lions. Source: Mark LaGrange Willike Snead is active for the Saints matchup with the Lions. Source: Mark LaGrange
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

For the first time in the 2017 regular season, Terron Armstead and Willie Snead will be active for the Saints. Snead has been dealing with hamstring issues, and Armstead dealt with a torn labrum this offseason that required surgery.

The Saints inactives for their matchup with the Lions are  Austin Carr, John Greco, Taysom Hill, Gerald Hodges, Tommylee Lewis, Sterling Moore, and Al-Quadin Muhammad. 

