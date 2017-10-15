Armstead and Snead active for Lions game

Willike Snead is active for the Saints matchup with the Lions. Source: Mark LaGrange

For the first time in the 2017 regular season, Terron Armstead and Willie Snead will be active for the Saints. Snead has been dealing with hamstring issues, and Armstead dealt with a torn labrum this offseason that required surgery.

The Saints inactives for their matchup with the Lions are Austin Carr, John Greco, Taysom Hill, Gerald Hodges, Tommylee Lewis, Sterling Moore, and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.