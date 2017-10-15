Saints offense and defense red-hot in first half against Lions

New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor forces a fumble by Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Black and Gold defense forced two turnovers in the first half, both would lead to touchdowns. Mark Ingram paced the offense with two touchdown runs, helping the Saints to a 31-10 first half lead.

The Saints got on the board first, thanks to the "D". Matt Stafford got sacked in the end zone by Alex Okafor, ball came out, and Kenny Vaccaro recovered for a touchdown.

The Saints defense came up big again in the first half, thanks to linebacker Craig Robertson. He sacked Stafford, forced a fumble, and recovered it. That produced a 1-yard touchdown run by Mark Ingram.

Ingram's other touchdown run, a 2-yarder, put the Saints up 31-10 at half.

Drew Brees orchestrated the other touchdown drive, hitting Ted Ginn, Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown. Brees finished the first half going 12-of-14 passing, with a 148 yards.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved