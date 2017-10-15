Saints offense and defense red-hot in first half against Lions - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints offense and defense red-hot in first half against Lions

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor forces a fumble by Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor forces a fumble by Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
The Black and Gold defense forced two turnovers in the first half, both would lead to touchdowns. Mark Ingram paced the offense with two touchdown runs, helping the Saints to a 31-10 first half lead.

The Saints got on the board first, thanks to the "D". Matt Stafford got sacked in the end zone by Alex Okafor, ball came out, and Kenny Vaccaro recovered for a touchdown.

The Saints defense came up big again in the first half, thanks to linebacker Craig Robertson. He sacked Stafford, forced a fumble, and recovered it. That produced a 1-yard touchdown run by Mark Ingram. 

Ingram's other touchdown run, a 2-yarder, put the Saints up 31-10 at half.

Drew Brees orchestrated the other touchdown drive, hitting Ted Ginn, Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown. Brees finished the first half going 12-of-14 passing, with a 148 yards.

  Employee with Down syndrome dances to Footloose, calls himself 'Boogie Shoes'

    Christopher Ballard is no usual employee at Carter's Supermarket on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.

  Payton: 'We did a lot of dumb things, but fortunately our D did a lot of good things'

    The Saints defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. Source: Nola.com
    The Saints defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon, a franchise record. Kenny Vaccaro, Marshon Lattimore, and Cam Jordan scored for the Black and Gold. The other units were not as successful. Drew Brees surrendered a pick-six, and special teams gave up a punt return for a touchdown. It wasn't the most ideal way for the Saints to beat the Lions, 52-38, but it's still a win.
  Saints survive scorefest against the Lions, 52-38

    The Saints defense terrorized the Lions all day. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    The Saints withstood a furious comeback by the Detroit Lions, winning a nail-biter 52-38. The Saints and Lions combined for four defensive touchdowns. The win by New Orleans puts them over .500 on the season at 3-2. The Black and Gold defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. That set a team record for the franchise. Matt Stafford got sacked in the end zone by Alex Okafor, ball came out, and Kenny Vaccaro recovered for a touchdown, giving the Saints a 7-0 advantage.
