Finally Fall: Cold front to move through late Sunday and Monday

Some Sunday storms are around as Gulf moisture surged north overnight Saturday into Sunday. The passing showers are dumping decent amounts of rain at time and putting on a light show in some areas. This activity will continue into the evening ahead of a fairly significant cold front pushing into the region.
The front moves through late Sunday overnight into Monday so warm and muggy conditions stick around with the shower threat into the late evening. By morning, the cooler and drier air will have settled in finally giving us a real fall feel as you start the week.
Expect morning lows in the upper 60s, but the real kicker will be highs in the upper 70s with lower humidity and north shore lows in the 50s by Tuesday.
The extreme coast will start to see a little moisture return late Tuesday into Wednesday, but most of the area should stay north of this boundary through the week keeping the pleasant conditions around for several days.
Ophelia is the 10th consecutive hurricane this season. It is in the far Eastern Atlantic moving towards the British Isles. An area of low pressure near Hispanola has a chance for development as it moves west-northwestward in the coming days, but should turn out to sea.
