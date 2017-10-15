Saints survive scorefest against the Lions, 52-38

The Saints defense terrorized the Lions all day. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints withstood a furious comeback by the Detroit Lions, winning a nail-biter 52-38. The Saints and Lions combined for four defensive touchdowns. The win by New Orleans puts them over .500 on the season at 3-2.

The Black and Gold defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. That set a team record for the franchise.

Matt Stafford got sacked in the end zone by Alex Okafor, ball came out, and Kenny Vaccaro recovered for a touchdown, giving the Saints a 7-0 advantage.The second came on a pick-six by rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore. His interception and score gave the Saints a 45-10 lead. The third, an interception in the end zone by Cam Jordan, giving the Saints a 52-38 edge.

Drew Brees went 20-of-30 passing, for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He found Ted Ginn, Jr. for a 20-yard score, and Michael Hoomanawanui on a 2-yard connection. Brees also threw two interceptions, one was returned for a touchdown by A'Shawn Robinson.

Mark Ingram hit paydirt twice at the Superdome, on touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards.

The Saints play Green Bay next Sunday. The Packers will be without the services of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for possibly the rest of the season with a broken collarbone injury.

