Payton: 'We did a lot of dumb things, but fortunately our D did a lot of good things'

The Saints defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. Source: Nola.com

The Saints defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon, a franchise record. Kenny Vaccaro, Marshon Lattimore, and Cam Jordan scored for the Black and Gold.

The other units were not as successful. Drew Brees surrendered a pick-six, and special teams gave up a punt return for a touchdown.

It wasn't the most ideal way for the Saints to beat the Lions, 52-38, but it's still a win.

"Our punt coverage stunk. It was poor. I thought the turnovers in the second half were poor. We did a lot of dumb things, but fortunately our defense did a lot of good things," said Sean Payton.

Also, for the first time, in a long time, the Saints are over .500 at 3-2.

" They don't look at the long history picture, and I don't encourage them to. There's a lot of guys on this team that haven't been here for a year. It's good to get a win," said Payton.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved