Payton: 'We did a lot of dumb things, but fortunately our D did - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Payton: 'We did a lot of dumb things, but fortunately our D did a lot of good things'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
The Saints defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. Source: Nola.com The Saints defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

The Saints defense scored three touchdowns on the afternoon, a franchise record. Kenny Vaccaro, Marshon Lattimore, and Cam Jordan scored for the Black and Gold.

The other units were not as successful. Drew Brees surrendered a pick-six, and special teams gave up a punt return for a touchdown.

It wasn't the most ideal way for the Saints to beat the Lions, 52-38, but it's still a win.

"Our punt coverage stunk. It was poor. I thought the turnovers in the second half were poor. We did a lot of dumb things, but fortunately our defense did a lot of good things," said Sean Payton.

Also, for the first time, in a long time, the Saints are over .500 at 3-2.

" They don't look at the long history picture, and I don't encourage them to. There's a lot of guys on this team that haven't been here for a year. It's good to get a win," said Payton.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • After Further Review: Saints win game they would have lost in past

    After Further Review: Saints win game they would have lost in past

    Source: Mark LagrangeSource: Mark Lagrange

    Losing a 35-point lead to Detroit would have been absolutely devastating to the Saints. It also would’ve fallen right in line with the recent history of THIS game. 

    more>>

    Losing a 35-point lead to Detroit would have been absolutely devastating to the Saints. It also would’ve fallen right in line with the recent history of THIS game. 

    more>>

  • Jim Henderson and Sean Fazende break down Saints' wild win over Lions

    Jim Henderson and Sean Fazende break down Saints' wild win over Lions

    Source: Tim EddingtonSource: Tim Eddington

    The Saints improved their record above .500 for the first time since Week 17 of the 2013 season with a 52-38 victory over the Lions Sunday.

    more>>

    The Saints improved their record above .500 for the first time since Week 17 of the 2013 season with a 52-38 victory over the Lions Sunday.

    more>>

  • Juan's World: Saints return to relevance

    The Saints defense terrorized the Lions all day. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)The Saints defense terrorized the Lions all day. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Welcome in to Juan's World where it only took four years. Four years for the Saints to return to relevancy. Being above five hundred put them back into that category. 

    more>>

    Welcome in to Juan's World where it only took four years. Four years for the Saints to return to relevancy. Being above five hundred put them back into that category. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly