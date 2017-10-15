4 victims released from hospital after platform explosion

Kenner Police and Coast Guard officials are working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol responded.

The platform was on fire in Kenner, Louisiana in Jefferson Parish. Officials report explosion happened around 7:30 p.m. with multiple people injured.

Officials said five people were in critical condition at University Medical Center, but only three remain critical Monday morning. Two others were treated at an area hospital and have been released. One person remains missing. His family has been notified. The search and rescue mission continues.

Reports came into the Emergency Operations center around 8 p.m. of fire and smoke being seen from Lake Pontchartrain.

There are no environmental concerns, according to officials. Gas will need to burn itself out, officials said Monday morning.

Residents said they heard an explosion from several miles away and the Coast Guard is on the scene. Several emergency boats are on the scene. It is unclear how many people were on the platform.

There have been no reports of structural damage to homes in the area, according to Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

The Coast Guard will be conducting a water quality evaluation as well as the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. Treasure Chest Casino will remain open and operational during these efforts.

