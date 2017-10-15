5 in critical condition, 2 injured, 1 missing after explosion near New Orleans

Kenner Police and Coast Guard officials are working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.

The rig is on fire in Kenner, Louisiana in Jefferson Parish. Officials report explosion happened around 7:30 P.M. with multiple people injured.

Officials sad five people are in critical condition at University Medical Center, two others are being treated at an area hospital. One person remains missing.

Reports came into the Emergency Operations center around 8 p.m. of fire and smoke being seen from Lake Pontchartrain.

Residents are urged to avoid the Kenner Boat Launch as rescue crews will be in the area. As of now, several people have been rescued from the active fire on the rig and transported to the hospital.

Residents said they heard an explosion from several miles away and the Coast Guard is on the scene. Several emergency boats are on the scene. It is unclear how many people were on the platform.

The Coast Guard will be conducting a water quality evaluation as well as the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. Treasure Chest Casino will remain open and operational during these efforts.

