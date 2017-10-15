Juan's World: Saints return to relevance

Welcome in to Juan's World where it only took four years. Four years for the Saints to return to relevancy. Being above five hundred put them back into that category. It's a place they haven't been since 2013 and, man does it feel good. I say that like I'm playing for the team but Saints fans when you've had to endure back to back to back below average football, it takes its toll.

Today's game in the Dome was one for the ages. Actually, it was one that we've been witness to before. Think 2015 when the New York Giants rolled into town and rolled out a 52-49 loser. So there's precedence as to what we witnessed today. The Saints nearly blowing a big lead nearly happened again.

A total of 90 points scored in a game that never should've been this close. The Saints led 45-to-10 in the third quarter and then, a half quarter later, they didn't. That 35-point lead had dwindled to just seven after a furious comeback by the Lions.

Then along came the Saints defense to save the day. Imagine that, the black and gold needing its defense to win a game, and it does. Cam Jordan's pick six of Matthew Stafford did the trick and it was Jordan's first career touchdown.

That's how this season has turned for the better. Three straight wins getting this team back into the playoff race. Three straight wins getting this team back in the conversation of relevancy again.

Now the question is, how long will they be able to ride this ride? Let's just take it one day at a time because it's worked so far for this team and this fan base.

Juan's World, Juan's World. Excellent!!!

