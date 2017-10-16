Oil company releases statement on explosion in Lake Pontchartrain

A small fire was still burning on Monday morning after an explosion Sunday night (FOX 8)

New Orleans-based Clovelly Oil Co. LLC released a statement on the fire and explosion on its oil and gas production platform in Lake Pontchartrain, which occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Three employees of Clovelly were injured, along with four employees of two contractors who were working on the platform at the time of the incident.

All seven have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

In addition, another contractor employee is missing. The fire has not been extinguished, although Clovelly is working with local authorities to ensure the fire is contained.

The platform's three oil wells were shut in at the time of the incident and remain shut­ in.

Its one gas well was flowing, but was successfully shut-in shortly after the explosion.

Clovelly does not know if any oil was discharged into the lake. The cause of the explosion and fire is unknown. At the time of the incident, routine maintenance was being conducted on the platform.

