Oil company releases statement on explosion in Lake Pontchartrain

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The family of the NOPD officer killed in the line of duty last week, says his life's goal was to make New Orleans a better city It's difficult for Kelly Legier not to cry thinking about her 29 year old nephew, Ofc. Marcus McNeil, and the loved ones he leaves behind.more>>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.more>>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.more>>
The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.more>>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.more>>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.more>>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.more>>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.more>>
Bond has been set at $100,000 for the man accused of reportedly spraying feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.more>>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.more>>
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.more>>
