New social media movement empowering women

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A new social media campaign is empowering women across the country to take a stand against sexual assault and harassment.more>>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".more>>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.more>>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.more>>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.more>>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.more>>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.more>>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.more>>
Bond was set at $100,000 for the man accused of reportedly spraying feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter on Sunday.more>>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.more>>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.more>>
