HS Week 7 player of the week woting

District play is in full swing and week seven saw a handful of huge performances. Below are the nominees for FOX 8 Football Friday's Player of Week 7:

Jahmal Sam, Warren Easton CB - 2 INT returned for TD in Eagles' 46-0 win over McMain.

Joshua Hayes, Lakeshore RB - 4 rush TD, 2 2-point conversion runs in Titans' 44-0 win over H.L. Bourgeois.

Buckner Heebe, Country Day RB - 5 rush TD in Cajuns' 56-0 win over Fisher.

You can vote here now until Wednesday evening. The winner will be announced during FOX 8 Football Friday at 10:35 p.m.

