Toddler shot in Terrytown - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Toddler shot in Terrytown

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 Photo/FILE FOX 8 Photo/FILE
TERRYTOWN, LA (WVUE) -

A 3-year-old was reported shot Monday in Terrytown.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Faith Place.

The toddler's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. 

FOX 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly