Louisiana State Police shoot man near New Orleans

A Louisiana State Trooper shot a suspect during a traffic stop in Jefferson Parish.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Veterans Blvd. near Roosevelt Blvd.

During the attempted traffic stop, shots were fired. The suspect was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No Troopers were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the New Orleans Field Office are investigating the incident. The investigation remains active and on-going.

There is no more information available at this time.

