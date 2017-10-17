Suspect shot by Louisiana State Police near New Orleans identified

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A Louisiana State Trooper shot a suspect during a traffic stop in Jefferson Parish.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Veterans Blvd. near Roosevelt Blvd.

During the attempted traffic stop, shots were fired. The suspect was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. No Troopers were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the New Orleans Field Office are investigating the incident. The investigation remains active and on-going.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Allen Cazabon III of Harvey.

Cazabon is currently in stable condition at the hospital and has been placed under arrest for aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest with force and aggravated criminal damage to property. Cazabon also has active felony warrants from Jefferson Parish for narcotics violations.

