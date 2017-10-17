Shelby: Enjoy the cool weather... because it's here!

Fall-like temperatures will stick around today with highs only climbing to the mid 70s this afternoon. A nice northeasterly breeze will continue, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine. Expect another cool wake-up tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 50s on the north shore and low 60s on the south shore.

Highs will start creeping back toward the low 80s for the end of the week. Humidity will start returning as well. Aside from stray showers Friday and Saturday, we will be mostly dry. By the late weekend, some storms will develop as another cold front approaches.

An area of low pressure moving toward the northern Atlantic has a low chance for development and is expected to turn out to sea.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

