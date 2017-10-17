Shelby: Enjoy the cool weather... because it's here!

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.more>>
Fall-like temperatures will stick around today with highs only climbing to the mid 70s this afternoon. A nice northeasterly breeze will continue, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine. Expect another cool wake-up tomorrow, with temperatures in the low 50s on the north shore and low 60s on the south shore.more>>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.more>>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".more>>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.more>>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.more>>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.more>>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.more>>
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.more>>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.more>>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.more>>
Bond was set at $100,000 for the man accused of contaminating produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter on Sunday.more>>
