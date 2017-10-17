NOPD: Baby girl killed by father in Bywater area of New Orleans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Baby girl killed by father in Bywater area of New Orleans

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street. The victim involved is an 18-month-old girl.

The report came out around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The child was strangled and stabbed by her father, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

The father was identified as Mark Hambrick. Officers said Hambrick said "God told him to kill" his daughter.

