Young child stabbed to death in Bywater area of New Orleans

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street. The victim involved is a young child.

The report came out around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time.

