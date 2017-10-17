Funeral arrangements set for killed NOPD officer

Funeral arrangements have been set for former NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct.13.

Visitation will be held on Friday at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday at Household of Faith Church, 9300 I-10 Service Road, with funeral services immediately following.

Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave.

An account has been established with Whitney Bank to accept donations from anyone wishing to give in support of Officer McNeil's family. The account title is "Marcus McNeil Benefit Fund", donations can be deposited at any Whitney Bank branch.

