Curtis holds top spot in Big 8 poll after big win vs St. Aug

Seven weeks into the prep football season, and we know a few things. John Curtis and De La Salle are really good, and Rummel, well I still can't get a solid read on them. Only five teams in the FOX 8 viewing area remain undefeated: Covington, De La Salle, Hannan, Lakeshore, and Newman.

1. John Curtis (6-1)

The Patriots had a close call against St. Augustine, beating the Purple Knights 31-22. The offense turned two Aug punt return blunders into touchdowns. Curtis face a resurgent Holy Cross this Friday.

2. De La Salle (6-0)

The Cavaliers crushed Lusher 55-12, to remain undefeated in 2017. Big test this Friday at St. James (6-1). Winner of this contest will probably take the district crown, with St. Charles Catholic dealing with so many injuries.

3. Covington (7-0)

The Lions just keep on rolling. The latest victim, Fontainebleau, 40-7. Covington looks primed for an undefeated regular season, but rival Mandeville looms in week 10.

4. Rummel (5-1)

At one time I thought Curtis vs Rummel was for the Catholic League title. It sill could be, but the Raiders have put up back-to-back questionable performances against Holy Cross and Jesuit. Rummel meets up with Brother Martin this weekend, then JC next.

5. Karr (6-1)

Cougars win another one, this time against Belle Chasse, 35-21. This squad will only get better as the weeks progress. Still primed for a run to the Dome.

6. Easton (5-1)

Speaking of making a run to the Dome, Easton is red-hot. Quarterback Lance Legendre is unstoppable, and the defense is rounding into form after 46-0 beatdown of McMain.

7. Lakeshore (7-0)

The Titans record stays unblemished, pitching a shutout against HL Bourgeois, 44-0. Still want to see more from this squad, before I speak of December with this group.

8. Hahnville (5-2)

The Tigers responded nicely after losses against Ehret and Brother Martin, with a 4-game winning streak. Anytime you have Pooka Williams on your team, you have a shot to win.