NOPD: Suspected drunk driver slams into woman

A car struck a woman Saturday around 11:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Clouet St. in the St. Claude area.

After arriving on scene, police discovered a 2006 Jeep Liberty and a 1998 Ford Ranger.

One of the passengers of the jeep suffered injuries when trying to exit the vehicle, however there is no word as to how severe.

Neither driver was injured, according to New Orleans police.

A toxicology report was taken and determined that the driver of the Ford Ranger, identified as Christopher Lang, had a blood alcohol level of .090, above the legal limit, police said.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Fifth District police at 504-658-6050.

