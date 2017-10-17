Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation monitoring platform for environmental impact

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
“It’s very shocking. It’s just sad. It’s heartbreaking,” says a neighbor. Police say 46 year old Mark Hambrick called 911 just after 7 this morning and told dispatchers the gruesome details of how he’d killed his 18 month old little girl.more>>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.more>>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.more>>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.more>>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.more>>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".more>>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news.more>>
We have new details in the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after falling into a grease trap at Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.more>>
The NOPD is investigating a homicide by cutting in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.more>>
Birmingham police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Graymont Avenue. Police say one person has been killed near the Exxon gas station and another hit by gunfire. Witnesses say several shell casing markers are on the ground. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.more>>
A Jonesboro woman faces a felony child endangerment charge after police say she left her one-month-old baby in a hot car while she shoplifted.more>>
