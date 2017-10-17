Saints Bringing Back Michael Mauti

The Saints made a move today that was not hard to see coming. According to his agent and later confirmed by FOX 8's Sean Fazende, the team has put linebacker Michael Mauti back on the roster.

Mauti's expected to pick up where injured linebacker Nate Stupar left off, particularly on special teams, which was Mauti's specialty during his brief time with the Saints.

Stupar was placed in injured reserve yesterday after injuring his knee in Sunday's win against the Lions. Mauti spent the entire 2015 season with the Saints but, was one of the teams final cuts after this preseason.

The Saints have yet to confirm Mauti's signing but there were some other moves by the team on Tuesday that the leagues waiver wire confirmed.

The Saints signed defensive tackle John Hughes and brought running back Daniel Lasco up from the practice squad. The also decided to waive linebacker Adam Bighill and terminated the contract of offensive tackle Bryce Harris.

