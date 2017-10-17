NOPD investigates Bywater shooting

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Bywater. The shooting was dispatched at about 7:30 in the 900 block of Alvar Street near the library. Witnesses said they heard three gunshots and then saw an ambulance taking an older man away from the scene. Fox8live.com will update this story as information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The Saints made a move today that was not hard to see coming.more>>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.more>>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.more>>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.more>>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.more>>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.more>>
Tiger Truck Stop officials have confirmed its mascot of 17 years, Tony, died Monday.more>>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.more>>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.more>>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.more>>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.more>>
