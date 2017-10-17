NOPD investigates Bywater shooting

New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Bywater.

The shooting was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Alvar Street near the library. Witnesses said they heard three gunshots and then saw a man being taken away in an ambulance. Police said he was shot to the back.

One bullet was lodged in the library door. Witnesses say the victim was a security guard, but that has not been confirmed.

