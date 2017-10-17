Shooting of security guard is first of 3 on Night Out Against Crime

New Orleans police responded Tuesday to the scene of a shooting in the Bywater. It was one of three reported in a roughly one-hour span on the city's Night Out Against Crime.

The first shooting was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Alvar Street at a library branch. Witnesses said they heard three gunshots and then saw a man being taken away in an ambulance. Police said he was shot to the lower back and is in critical condition. One bullet was lodged in the library door. Police said the victim was a security guard at the library and was armed, but he did not return fire. The shooting occurred outside the library, and the library was open at the time.

The second shooting was fatal and occurred at 7:35 p.m. in the 3000 block of Allen Street. There was no additional information.

The third shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Ursulines Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. The victim was a female, but no other information was available.

Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.