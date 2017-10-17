Bywater father accused of killing daughter ordered held without bail

The father who police say confessed to killing his 18-month-old daughter was in court Tuesday night. Mark Hambrick faces charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.

A judge ordered Hambrick held without bail saying he's a flight risk and could be a threat to the community. Hambrick showed no emotion as he faced the charges against him.

New Orleans police say Hambrick called 911 from his Bywater home in the 3100 block of North Rampart Tuesday morning and confessed to killing his baby girl.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison says Hambrick told police he did it because God told him to. After calling 911, investigators say the 46-year-old father waited on his porch for officers to arrive. Once inside, investigators say they found the little girl unresponsive on the bed with a knife next to her.

Now, a memorial has been set up at the family's home to remember the girl.

"He told us that he'd done that earlier in the night and that some hours had passed.But, he told us that he stabbed the child and to put the child out of her misery he suffocated the child," said Harrison.

The state says Hambrick has no prior criminal history. The public defender who was appointed to represent him for Tuesday's arraignment said Hambrick was raised in Mississippi but moved to New Orleans in 2012.

