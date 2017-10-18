Shelby: No development in the tropics

The Fall feel continues today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Overnight, lows will fall into the mid-50s north of the Lake and mid-60s south.

Highs will creep back into the low 80s for the end of the week. Humidity will also increase. We could see some showers around on Saturday, so make sure you have an umbrella handy for any outdoor events. Storms are most likely Sunday as a cold front gets closer.

Tropics: No development is expected in the next 5 days.

