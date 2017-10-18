Shelby: No development in the tropics

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The Fall feel continues today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Overnight, lows will fall into the mid-50s north of the Lake and mid-60s south.more>>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.more>>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.more>>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.more>>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."more>>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.more>>
