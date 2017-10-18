Trial selection begins for accused killer of NOPD officer

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The Fall feel continues today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Overnight, lows will fall into the mid-50s north of the Lake and mid-60s south.more>>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.more>>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."more>>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.more>>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.more>>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.more>>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.more>>
Murder charges have been filed against a 42-year-old man who the Columbia Police Department says assaulted an 81-year-old man following a dispute over money.more>>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.more>>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.more>>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.more>>
