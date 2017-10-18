Trial selection begins for accused killer of NOPD officer

It has been two years since New Orleans police officer Darryl Holloway was killed in the line of duty.

Wednesday morning, jury selection begins for his accused killer's trial. Travis Boys is accused of killing Holloway from the back seat of his own police cruiser.

Investigators say Holloway arrested Boys who was put in the back of the vehicle with his arms handcuffed behind his back.

But Boys was somehow able to bring his arms to the front, and then allegedly shot Holloway through the caged portion of the police car with a gun he had somehow smuggled into the car.

Boys escaped after the shooting, but was captured by police the next day

He is facing a first-degree murder charge and originally pled not guilty, but amended his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity just a few months ago

According to our partners at Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, Judge Karen Herman declared boys competent to stand trial last month after hearing from both a psychologist and psychiatrist.

Jury selection will continue this week with the actual trial expected to begin Monday.

Despite the first-degree murder charge, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has taken the death penalty off the table, which is a decision supported by Holloway’s mother.

