Sheriff: Felon involved in kidnapping, shooting, standoff with officers

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Cut Off felon was arrested Tuesday after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit and brief standoff with deputies in the South Lafourche area. Daniel Borne, 39, of Cut Off was taken into custody by officers.

Borne was scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial on Tuesday due to several charges stemming from multiple incidents.

The charges included burglary, theft, DWI, drug possession, and traffic violations.

When Borne failed to appear, eight warrants for contempt of court were issued for his arrest with a total combined bond set at $1.2 million.

At around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call that Borne had allegedly stolen a truck from a residence on East 58th St. in Cut Off.

The resident said Borne had arrived the night before on a motorcycle, which was also later determined to have been stolen. When the resident awoke, Borne and his truck were gone.

While deputies were conducting the investigation, Borne returned to the scene in the stolen truck. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Borne refused to stop, and he turned northbound onto LA Highway 308.

He forced several drivers off the roadway as he continued to the Larose area, eventually turning onto LA 657, and then turning southbound onto LA 3235.

At that time, Borne began firing several rounds from a handgun in the direction of pursuing deputies, and he continued firing at deputies at various points throughout the pursuit.

Borne continued southbound and turned left onto West 134th Place where a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

Borne later crossed the Galliano Pontoon Bridge and proceeded north on East Main Street. When the truck he was driving ran out of fuel, Borne pulled off the highway in the area of East 104th Street in Cut Off.

At that point, Borne attempted to flee on foot, but deputies quickly surrounded him and ordered him to surrender.

Borne, who still had the handgun, fired a single round into the ground and held the firearm to his own head. Deputies continued to speak to him and convinced him to drop the gun and surrender. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies had detained Borne’s passenger after he bailed out of the vehicle. Investigators learned that as the pursuit began, the passenger requested to exit the vehicle multiple times, but Borne pointed the gun at him refusing to allow him to exit the vehicle.

Detectives also discovered several bullet holes in the tailgate area of the stolen truck Borne was driving, as well as a business on West Main St. in Galliano. There are no known injuries as a result of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Borne has been booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on the eight contempt warrants. He was additionally charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons, and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. His total bond is set at $1,895,000.

