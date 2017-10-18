Court documents reveal disturbing details of toddler's murder

Disturbing new details about the New Orleans father who police say confessed to killing his 18-month-old daughter.

We want to warn you the information you're about to read is extremely disturbing and graphic.

According to the arrest warrant, Mark Hambrick told police he stabbed his little girl in the heart 4 times using a serrated kitchen knife. He then said he held his child for 5 hours hoping she would bleed out. When she did not succumb to her injuries, Hambrick said he suffocated his daughter ending her life.

Hambrick told investigators God told him to murder his child so the State of Louisiana can kill him so he can be resurrected. Hambrick also said he knew what he did was wrong.

Hambrick showed no emotion in court Tuesday night during an arraignment. A judge ordered him held without bail saying he was a flight risk and could be a threat to others in the community.

We talked to neighbors Tuesday who told us Hambrick appeared to be a loving father.

"I'm still thinking, it's hard to process, sweet little family, beautiful child, Mark's a good guy, but you don't know what happens behind closed doors," said neighbor Joshua Lee.

Hambrick now faces charges of second degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.

