Henderson commentary after the Saints go over .500 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Henderson commentary after the Saints go over .500

Written by: Jim Henderson, FOX 8 Saints Analyst
Connect
The Saints are over .500 for the first time since 2013. The Saints are over .500 for the first time since 2013.
(WVUE) -

It's not always whom you play, but when you play them, and with whom you play.
     

Sunday, a refreshed Saints team, coming off a bye, and regaining collective health. Took on a Lion team playing its last game before its bye, bruised and battered. Playing behind a porous offensive line and on one good leg, Matthew Stafford was sacked 5 times. By the end of the game he was "protected" by his third string right guard and third string left tackle.  Playing behind the best offensive line the Saints had put on the field this season ,Drew Brees was sacked not at all while the running game actually surpassed the passing game.
     

While the Saints suffered no apparent injuries of consequence to their starters, the Lions lost their most valuable defender in Glover Quinn, and most dangerous receiver in Golden Tate.
     

If you took the "over" in  an over/under of 50 and a half points, you won just on the Saints' efforts,scoring 52 points themselves.
     

Now it's on to Green Bay, where the Packers were 6 and a half point favorites before Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone provoked a 10-point swing. The Saints now favored by 3 and a half. Now you face a Packer team without the early favorite to be the league's MVP-- again--and the single most valuable player in the league to his team.
     

In his absence, the Packers will have Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan at the position. It might have been bolstered by the surprise of training camp in Taysom Hill, but he was snatched off waivers before they could put him on their practice squad, taken to provide quarterback insurance for the New Orleans Saints.
     

None of that may be of consequence this Sunday, as this past Sunday's results around the NFL showed. No one expects the unexpected, but everybody should.
 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Gillen AP poll: LSU moves into the Top 25

    Gillen AP poll: LSU moves into the Top 25

    LSU moves into the Top 25. Source: Mark LaGrangeLSU moves into the Top 25. Source: Mark LaGrange

    LSU got bounced out of my AP poll after an awful showing at Mississippi State. I thought it was going to be a LONG time until they got back in my poll. Well I was wrong. Two back-to-back wins against top 25 teams puts the Tigers back in the rankings good graces. The Tigers come back in at No. 23.  The big mover in my poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a lackluster performance at Syracuse, Clemson surrendered the No. 2 spot. Penn State could lose their lofty perch this wee...

    more>>

    LSU got bounced out of my AP poll after an awful showing at Mississippi State. I thought it was going to be a LONG time until they got back in my poll. Well I was wrong. Two back-to-back wins against top 25 teams puts the Tigers back in the rankings good graces. The Tigers come back in at No. 23.  The big mover in my poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a lackluster performance at Syracuse, Clemson surrendered the No. 2 spot. Penn State could lose their lofty perch this wee...

    more>>

  • LSU and Tulane to play basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

    LSU and Tulane to play basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

    LSU and Tulane will meet on Halloween. (Photo by Haskell Whittington, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)LSU and Tulane will meet on Halloween. (Photo by Haskell Whittington, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    LSU will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse to play an exhibition game against Tulane for hurricane flood relief. The contest will take place on Halloween.  Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico will benefit from the Tulane-LSU game.  The game will not count in either squads overall record. No game time has been set yet. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    LSU will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse to play an exhibition game against Tulane for hurricane flood relief. The contest will take place on Halloween.  Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico will benefit from the Tulane-LSU game.  The game will not count in either squads overall record. No game time has been set yet. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

  • Pelicans open regular season at Memphis

    Pelicans open regular season at Memphis

    Jrue Holiday will run the point tonight against Memphis. Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneJrue Holiday will run the point tonight against Memphis. Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    DeMarcus Cousins is in the last year of his contract, and Anthony Davis, well he's on a longer deal. But the pressure is on the All-Stars, and the team to end their losing ways, so Boogie can stay a little longer in NOLA. "Obviously both of them want to have good years. DeMarcus wants to play well enough to get us into the playoffs. That's the goal. That's obviously the goal for the team, and the franchise moving forward, and all of that stuff. We got to get everyone healthy. I ...

    more>>

    DeMarcus Cousins is in the last year of his contract, and Anthony Davis, well he's on a longer deal. But the pressure is on the All-Stars, and the team to end their losing ways, so Boogie can stay a little longer in NOLA. "Obviously both of them want to have good years. DeMarcus wants to play well enough to get us into the playoffs. That's the goal. That's obviously the goal for the team, and the franchise moving forward, and all of that stuff. We got to get everyone healthy. I ...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly