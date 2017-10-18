Henderson commentary after the Saints go over .500

The Saints are over .500 for the first time since 2013.

It's not always whom you play, but when you play them, and with whom you play.



Sunday, a refreshed Saints team, coming off a bye, and regaining collective health. Took on a Lion team playing its last game before its bye, bruised and battered. Playing behind a porous offensive line and on one good leg, Matthew Stafford was sacked 5 times. By the end of the game he was "protected" by his third string right guard and third string left tackle. Playing behind the best offensive line the Saints had put on the field this season ,Drew Brees was sacked not at all while the running game actually surpassed the passing game.



While the Saints suffered no apparent injuries of consequence to their starters, the Lions lost their most valuable defender in Glover Quinn, and most dangerous receiver in Golden Tate.



If you took the "over" in an over/under of 50 and a half points, you won just on the Saints' efforts,scoring 52 points themselves.



Now it's on to Green Bay, where the Packers were 6 and a half point favorites before Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone provoked a 10-point swing. The Saints now favored by 3 and a half. Now you face a Packer team without the early favorite to be the league's MVP-- again--and the single most valuable player in the league to his team.



In his absence, the Packers will have Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan at the position. It might have been bolstered by the surprise of training camp in Taysom Hill, but he was snatched off waivers before they could put him on their practice squad, taken to provide quarterback insurance for the New Orleans Saints.



None of that may be of consequence this Sunday, as this past Sunday's results around the NFL showed. No one expects the unexpected, but everybody should.



