Tulane ready to host nationally ranked South Florida

A missed opportunity is what the Green Wave are calling last week's loss at FIU. Tulane simply lacked the execution from the week before in their big win over Tulsa.

"You can't bring points with you from the week before. Each game is its own game. You look around college football, and there's a lot of parity," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.

Now comes a new challenge, and one of their biggest yet against 13th ranked South Florida, who hasn't lost a game in 12 months.

"I guess it would be the highest ranked team to come into Yulman Stadium. Probably one of the highest ranked teams that Tulane's played at home in a long time," said Fritz.

If there's won thing that should give Tulane confidence, it's how many top ranked teams get upset every weekend. Clemson, Washington and Auburn were all top 10 teams that fell last week, and here in Yulman Stadium on Saturday, the Green Wave say there's no better time for them to pick up a big win as well.

"Any week you play, anyone can win. Anyone can be beat, as I put. At the same time, if we come to play and play our best game, I don't think anyone in the country can play with us in our stadium," said Tulane running back Dontrell Hilliard.

"I look at it as a good situation. We lost. So we've got to be more hungry this week against a good South Florida team," said quarterback Jonathan Banks.

The hype on Tulane's campus should be at its peak. They've even added the angry wave to the scoreboard ahead of Saturday's national broadcast. Now, it's about proving they've got what it takes to hang with one of the best teams in the country.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.