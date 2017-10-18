Test results: Painkillers in parish president's system during DUI arrest

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Oxymorphone were detected in St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran's blood during his DUI arrest last month, according to the Kenner police department.more>>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.more>>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.more>>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.more>>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."more>>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.more>>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.more>>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.more>>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.more>>
