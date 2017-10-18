Test results: Painkillers in parish president's system during DUI arrest

Blood tests reveal St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran had three painkillers in his system when he was arrested for DUI in Kenner last month.

Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Oxymorphone were detected in Cochran's blood, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Lt. Brian McGregor said his department forwarded the results to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney. He added Kenner PD has no further comment at this time.

Cochran's office has not returned Fox 8's request for comment.

In September, Kenner officers arrested Cochran around 1 a.m. after a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Loyola Avenue.

The caller followed the Tahoe onto Joe Yenni Blvd, where she said the erratic driving continued. Police say the caller feared the vehicle may have gone into the canal.

Officers pulled Cochran over after he entered the Chateau Estates subdivision. As he was being pulled over, Kenner Police say at one point the driver activated flashing blue lights.

Kenner police say Cochran had red eyes and slurred speech which prompted them to conduct a field sobriety test which they say he failed. However, a breathalyzer analysis failed to detect alcohol. Cochran told officers at the time, he was in the neighborhood to drop off documents to his secretary.

He was booked in Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, where they got a judge to sign a search warrant, and they took two blood samples.

