Pelicans open regular season at Memphis - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Pelicans open regular season at Memphis

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Jrue Holiday will run the point tonight against Memphis. Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Jrue Holiday will run the point tonight against Memphis. Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

DeMarcus Cousins is in the last year of his contract, and Anthony Davis, well he's on a longer deal. But the pressure is on the All-Stars, and the team to end their losing ways, so Boogie can stay a little longer in NOLA.

"Obviously both of them want to have good years. DeMarcus wants to play well enough to get us into the playoffs. That's the goal. That's obviously the goal for the team, and the franchise moving forward, and all of that stuff. We got to get everyone healthy. I like our chances if we have everyone healthy and playing," said Alvin Gentry.

That's always a big if with the Pelicans. This year is no different. Starter Rajon Rondo is out 3-5 weeks with a sports hernia injury.

"The guy is a coach on the floor. He's a real competitive guy. He's been the point guard for teams that have won a championship. Obviously when he's not there, you're going to miss him a lot. It forces you to put guys in roles that they're not accustomed to," said Gentry.

Two players that could help in that point guard role, AD and Boogie.

"I think DaMarcus has been doing that. I think Anthony has always had it in him, but he would defer. Play that traditional type of basketball where you outlet to the point guard. He can handle the ball not aw well as me, but almost as well," said point guard Jrue Holiday.

The starting lineup for the Pelicans at Memphis consist of Holiday, Davis, Cousins, E'Twaun Moore at shooting guard, and small forward Dante Cunningham.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Gillen AP poll: LSU moves into the Top 25

    Gillen AP poll: LSU moves into the Top 25

    LSU moves into the Top 25. Source: Mark LaGrangeLSU moves into the Top 25. Source: Mark LaGrange

    LSU got bounced out of my AP poll after an awful showing at Mississippi State. I thought it was going to be a LONG time until they got back in my poll. Well I was wrong. Two back-to-back wins against top 25 teams puts the Tigers back in the rankings good graces. The Tigers come back in at No. 23.  The big mover in my poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a lackluster performance at Syracuse, Clemson surrendered the No. 2 spot. Penn State could lose their lofty perch this wee...

    more>>

    LSU got bounced out of my AP poll after an awful showing at Mississippi State. I thought it was going to be a LONG time until they got back in my poll. Well I was wrong. Two back-to-back wins against top 25 teams puts the Tigers back in the rankings good graces. The Tigers come back in at No. 23.  The big mover in my poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a lackluster performance at Syracuse, Clemson surrendered the No. 2 spot. Penn State could lose their lofty perch this wee...

    more>>

  • LSU and Tulane to play basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

    LSU and Tulane to play basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

    LSU and Tulane will meet on Halloween. (Photo by Haskell Whittington, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)LSU and Tulane will meet on Halloween. (Photo by Haskell Whittington, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    LSU will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse to play an exhibition game against Tulane for hurricane flood relief. The contest will take place on Halloween.  Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico will benefit from the Tulane-LSU game.  The game will not count in either squads overall record. No game time has been set yet. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    LSU will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse to play an exhibition game against Tulane for hurricane flood relief. The contest will take place on Halloween.  Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico will benefit from the Tulane-LSU game.  The game will not count in either squads overall record. No game time has been set yet. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

  • Pelicans open regular season at Memphis

    Pelicans open regular season at Memphis

    Jrue Holiday will run the point tonight against Memphis. Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneJrue Holiday will run the point tonight against Memphis. Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    DeMarcus Cousins is in the last year of his contract, and Anthony Davis, well he's on a longer deal. But the pressure is on the All-Stars, and the team to end their losing ways, so Boogie can stay a little longer in NOLA. "Obviously both of them want to have good years. DeMarcus wants to play well enough to get us into the playoffs. That's the goal. That's obviously the goal for the team, and the franchise moving forward, and all of that stuff. We got to get everyone healthy. I ...

    more>>

    DeMarcus Cousins is in the last year of his contract, and Anthony Davis, well he's on a longer deal. But the pressure is on the All-Stars, and the team to end their losing ways, so Boogie can stay a little longer in NOLA. "Obviously both of them want to have good years. DeMarcus wants to play well enough to get us into the playoffs. That's the goal. That's obviously the goal for the team, and the franchise moving forward, and all of that stuff. We got to get everyone healthy. I ...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly