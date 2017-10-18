Pelicans open regular season at Memphis

DeMarcus Cousins is in the last year of his contract, and Anthony Davis, well he's on a longer deal. But the pressure is on the All-Stars, and the team to end their losing ways, so Boogie can stay a little longer in NOLA.

"Obviously both of them want to have good years. DeMarcus wants to play well enough to get us into the playoffs. That's the goal. That's obviously the goal for the team, and the franchise moving forward, and all of that stuff. We got to get everyone healthy. I like our chances if we have everyone healthy and playing," said Alvin Gentry.

That's always a big if with the Pelicans. This year is no different. Starter Rajon Rondo is out 3-5 weeks with a sports hernia injury.

"The guy is a coach on the floor. He's a real competitive guy. He's been the point guard for teams that have won a championship. Obviously when he's not there, you're going to miss him a lot. It forces you to put guys in roles that they're not accustomed to," said Gentry.

Two players that could help in that point guard role, AD and Boogie.

"I think DaMarcus has been doing that. I think Anthony has always had it in him, but he would defer. Play that traditional type of basketball where you outlet to the point guard. He can handle the ball not aw well as me, but almost as well," said point guard Jrue Holiday.

The starting lineup for the Pelicans at Memphis consist of Holiday, Davis, Cousins, E'Twaun Moore at shooting guard, and small forward Dante Cunningham.

