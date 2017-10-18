LSU and Tulane to play basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

LSU and Tulane will meet on Halloween. (Photo by Haskell Whittington, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

LSU will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse to play an exhibition game against Tulane for hurricane flood relief. The contest will take place on Halloween.

Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico will benefit from the Tulane-LSU game.

The game will not count in either squads overall record. No game time has been set yet.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.