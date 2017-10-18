Gillen AP poll: LSU moves into the Top 25

LSU got bounced out of my AP poll after an awful showing at Mississippi State. I thought it was going to be a LONG time until they got back in my poll. Well I was wrong. Two back-to-back wins against top 25 teams puts the Tigers back in the rankings good graces. The Tigers come back in at No. 23.

The big mover in my poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a lackluster performance at Syracuse, Clemson surrendered the No. 2 spot. Penn State could lose their lofty perch this weekend, when they host Michigan. Personally, I think PSU wins. Not buying the Michigan hype in 2017.

My biggest flop in the poll, Washington State. They suffered a total beatdown at the hands of California (3-3), 37-3. After beating USC, I thought the Cougars were on the up-and-up, once again I was wrong. Pac-12 is really hard to get a read on at this time.

