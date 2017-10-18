Brees on 3-game winning streak: 'We're getting better' - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Brees on 3-game winning streak: 'We're getting better'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) looses his helmet as he tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) during the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Tim Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) looses his helmet as he tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) during the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Tim
(WVUE) -

For the first time since 2013, the Saints record sits over .500. The Saints are riding a 3-game winning streak into Green Bay this Sunday.

Drew Brees and the offense are doing what they do, score a lot of points. But the big story with the Black and Gold is the defense. They scored three touchdowns against Detroit. It took the unit 74 games combined to get three defensive scores before Sunday.

Brees likes the position of his team right now, but there's still a lot of football left in 2017.

"We're getting better. I think we've gotten better each week in certain ways. Obviously, we got some momentum. I like the direction we're going. We understand the things that have happened in these three wins, that have allowed us to win. When you taste that success, I think a light bulb goes on. You realize when we do this, it gives us a great chance to win," said Brees.

After the Saints hit the road to play the Packers, they come home for two contest in a row at the Superdome.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Brees on 3-game winning streak: 'We're getting better'

    Brees on 3-game winning streak: 'We're getting better'

    Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) looses his helmet as he tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) during the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The TimDetroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) looses his helmet as he tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) during the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Tim
    For the first time since 2013, the Saints record sits over .500. The Saints are riding a 3-game winning streak into Green Bay this Sunday. Drew Brees and the offense are doing what they do, score a lot of points. But the big story with the Black and Gold is the defense. They scored three touchdowns against Detroit. It took the unit 74 games combined to get three defensive scores before Sunday. Brees likes the position of his team right now, but there's still a lot of football left i...more>>
    For the first time since 2013, the Saints record sits over .500. The Saints are riding a 3-game winning streak into Green Bay this Sunday. Drew Brees and the offense are doing what they do, score a lot of points. But the big story with the Black and Gold is the defense. They scored three touchdowns against Detroit. It took the unit 74 games combined to get three defensive scores before Sunday. Brees likes the position of his team right now, but there's still a lot of football left i...more>>

  • Gillen AP poll: LSU moves into the Top 25

    Gillen AP poll: LSU moves into the Top 25

    LSU moves into the Top 25. Source: Mark LaGrangeLSU moves into the Top 25. Source: Mark LaGrange

    LSU got bounced out of my AP poll after an awful showing at Mississippi State. I thought it was going to be a LONG time until they got back in my poll. Well I was wrong. Two back-to-back wins against top 25 teams puts the Tigers back in the rankings good graces. The Tigers come back in at No. 23.  The big mover in my poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a lackluster performance at Syracuse, Clemson surrendered the No. 2 spot. Penn State could lose their lofty perch this wee...

    more>>

    LSU got bounced out of my AP poll after an awful showing at Mississippi State. I thought it was going to be a LONG time until they got back in my poll. Well I was wrong. Two back-to-back wins against top 25 teams puts the Tigers back in the rankings good graces. The Tigers come back in at No. 23.  The big mover in my poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions. After a lackluster performance at Syracuse, Clemson surrendered the No. 2 spot. Penn State could lose their lofty perch this wee...

    more>>

  • LSU and Tulane to play basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

    LSU and Tulane to play basketball exhibition for hurricane relief

    LSU and Tulane will meet on Halloween. (Photo by Haskell Whittington, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)LSU and Tulane will meet on Halloween. (Photo by Haskell Whittington, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    LSU will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse to play an exhibition game against Tulane for hurricane flood relief. The contest will take place on Halloween.  Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico will benefit from the Tulane-LSU game.  The game will not count in either squads overall record. No game time has been set yet. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    LSU will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse to play an exhibition game against Tulane for hurricane flood relief. The contest will take place on Halloween.  Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico will benefit from the Tulane-LSU game.  The game will not count in either squads overall record. No game time has been set yet. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly