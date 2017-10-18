Brees on 3-game winning streak: 'We're getting better'

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) looses his helmet as he tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) during the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Tim

For the first time since 2013, the Saints record sits over .500. The Saints are riding a 3-game winning streak into Green Bay this Sunday.

Drew Brees and the offense are doing what they do, score a lot of points. But the big story with the Black and Gold is the defense. They scored three touchdowns against Detroit. It took the unit 74 games combined to get three defensive scores before Sunday.

Brees likes the position of his team right now, but there's still a lot of football left in 2017.

"We're getting better. I think we've gotten better each week in certain ways. Obviously, we got some momentum. I like the direction we're going. We understand the things that have happened in these three wins, that have allowed us to win. When you taste that success, I think a light bulb goes on. You realize when we do this, it gives us a great chance to win," said Brees.

After the Saints hit the road to play the Packers, they come home for two contest in a row at the Superdome.

